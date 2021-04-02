ChatCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $433,881.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,291.74 or 0.99560723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00099219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.