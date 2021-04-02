Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

