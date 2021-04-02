Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.43

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as low as $9.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 213,389 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. Research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

