Chevron Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

