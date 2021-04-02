Chewy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

