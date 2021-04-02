Chi Gastoken Hits Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $715,345.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.20 or 0.00012143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

