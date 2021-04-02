Chimerix, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of CMRX opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $479,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

