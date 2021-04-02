China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded at Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by Greenridge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.