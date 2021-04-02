China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,268,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,281.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $$9.10 during trading hours on Friday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

