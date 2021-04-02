China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,268,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,281.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $$9.10 during trading hours on Friday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.
About China Literature
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.