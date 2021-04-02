China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

