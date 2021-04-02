China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 34.1% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

