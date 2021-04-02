Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of CD stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 507,332 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CD. UBS Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

