Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 625,910 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.