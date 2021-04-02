Chrono.tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.61 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $12,446.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $13.53 or 0.00022679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,098.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

