Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Hits $268,491.40

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $268,491.40 and $773.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,081.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00661889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028177 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

