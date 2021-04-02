Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Reduced by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $5,307,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Chubb by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,698. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

