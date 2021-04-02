Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Cimpress worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CMPR stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.