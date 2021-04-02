Cindicator (CND) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.22 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $91.22 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 765.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.