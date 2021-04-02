Cindy Tahl Sells 30,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90.

On Monday, January 11th, Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $1,089,976.02.

FATE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.91. 1,610,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,746. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

