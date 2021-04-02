Cipher Market Capitalization Hits $25,930.51 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $25,930.51 and $125,972.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070256 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

