Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading Up 4%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 73,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 27,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.