Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

CSCO traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,896,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,553,396. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

