Citadel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 7% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $190,478.68 and $18.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

