Civic (CVC) Trading 54.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $448.94 million and $549.31 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 765.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.