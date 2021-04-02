Civic Market Capitalization Reaches $449.48 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $449.48 million and approximately $251.82 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,347.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

