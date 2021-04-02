Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

