Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $282.82 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.