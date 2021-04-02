Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 161.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,383,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.53.

HON stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

