Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 5,500,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $32.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

