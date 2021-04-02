Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

