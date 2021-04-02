Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 7,194 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Shares of SWKS traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.70. 2,758,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,480. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.76.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.