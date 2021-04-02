Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded up $12.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $766.83. The stock had a trading volume of 549,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,344. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.19 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

