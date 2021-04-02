Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $278.34. 2,301,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

