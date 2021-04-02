Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 416.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 52.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

LMT stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

