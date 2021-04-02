Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Newmont stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. 6,514,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

