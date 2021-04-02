Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,782.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,949,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,497,777. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.