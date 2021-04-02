Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock remained flat at $$114.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,456 shares of company stock worth $1,768,785 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

