Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $4.44 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $132.53. 5,720,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,609. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

