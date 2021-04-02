Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,391 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.28. 3,615,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,524. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

