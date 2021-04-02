Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,084,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

