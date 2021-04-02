Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 10,700 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.44. 958,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

