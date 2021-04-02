Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 318.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.72. 2,730,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,151. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

