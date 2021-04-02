Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 226.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $44.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $639.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,332. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.79. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $213.29 and a 52 week high of $640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.15.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

