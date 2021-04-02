Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 3,783,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $44.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.