Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 203,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.