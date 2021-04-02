Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

