Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

