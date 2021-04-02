Clever DeFi Price Tops $9.18 on Top Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $9.18 or 0.00015402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $424,636.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00289414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.66 or 0.00773127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,214 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

