CloakCoin Price Tops $0.36 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $4,126.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,611,661 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

