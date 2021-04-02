CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

NASDAQ CME opened at $206.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.77. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.